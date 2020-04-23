fbpx
Wide Days to host virtual event

Scotland’s Music Convention, Wide Days, is hosting a virtual conference on Friday afternoon, to mark what should have been the start of its 2020 outing in Edinburgh

By IQ on 23 Apr 2020

Wide Days to host virtual event on original date

Wide Days 2020 was scheduled to take place from 23 to 25 April


image © Jannica Honey

Scottish live music industry conference Wide Days is putting on an afternoon of virtual discussions and socials tomorrow (24 April), when the event was originally due to take place.

Wide Days is among a number of industry conferences to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with organisers moving the three-day event from April to 23 to 25 July.

To mark the original dates of the Edinburgh conference, a free virtual event will take place from 1.30 p.m. (GMT) tomorrow.

Kicking off with a TikTok webinar, the programme also features ITB agent Steve Zapp in conversation with Wide Days founder Olaf Furniss, as well as a social workshop, allowing live event professional to swap tips on useful platforms, webinars, podcasts and initiatives and an end-of-day music quiz.

The event will also include a virtual chatroom on Zoom, to facilitate networking and catch ups throughout the day.

Those interested in attending the event can sign up here.

 

