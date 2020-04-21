fbpx
news

Travis Scott announces Fortnite tour

The hip-hop star will bring a five-show 'tour', Travis Scott's Astronomical, to the phenomenally popular multiplayer game on 24 and 25 April

By IQ on 21 Apr 2020

Travis Scott as he will appear in Fortnite, leaked by Twitter user Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG)

Travis Scott as he will appear in Fortnite, leaked by Twitter user Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG)


image © @Guille_GAG/Twitter

American rapper Travis Scott will be hoping to recreate the success of Marshmello’s paradigm-shifting 2019 Fortnite debut when he plays his first shows in the online battle royale later this week.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind musical journey”, Astronomical will see Scott perform five shows – at 12am and 3pm BST on Friday 24 April, and 5am, 4pm and 11pm BST on Saturday 25 April – in a new area “built from the ground up” in Fortnite.

Players who see at least one Astronomical event will receive a unique in-game item, the Astroworld Cyclone Glider, while Travis Scott-themed outfits and emotes will be available to purchase from 21 April.

Players who see at least one Astronomical event will receive a unique in-game item

Some ten million concurrent players are believed to have attended the first in-game Fortnite concert, by EDM DJ Marshmello, last February.

A global gaming phenomenon, the candy coloured, popular-with-tweens multiplayer shooter has more than 250 million registered players, with a peak of more than 75m monthly active users.

As IQ reported in March, the Marshmello show opened the floodgates for live music in gaming, with rock bands Korn (in AdventureQuest) and the Offspring (in World of Tanks), DJs Ekali (in Minecraft), Reggie Watts and Blasterjaxx and EDM label Monstercat (in Sansar) among those to have organised large virtual concerts since.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

