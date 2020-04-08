Tampere Deck signs naming-rights deal ahead of 2021 open

The 15,000-capacity arena, set to open its doors in late 2021, will be named Uros Live, following a ten-year naming rights agreement with technology firm Uros

Finnish technology company Uros has acquired the naming rights of the under-construction Tampere Deck Arena, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

Under the ten-year deal, the 15,000-capacity arena in the Finnish city of Tampere will be known as the Uros Live arena.

The arena, which already has a ten-year ticketing deal with CTS Eventim-owned Lippupiste, will host 1 million visitors annually, and host a combination of musical and sporting events.

The venue will serve as the home rink of Tampere-based ice hockey teams Tappara and Ilves and as the main venue for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s 2022 world championship.

“The best partners are those who can add value to our visitors. In addition to the naming-rights deal, we are looking forward to working with Uros on a digital platform that will bring together all the services related to the arena experience,” says the arena’s chief executive, Marko Hurme.

“There is demand for a versatile arena in our modern world; a world in which people are choosing experiences and services over possessions. Through the value created by teaming up with Uros, our arena partners will be able to build a more intense and deeply-rooted connection with arena visitors, and bring fan engagement to a new level.”

“With this announcement we are excited to share the news of our branching out into the digital experience space, an extension of our commitment to strategically develop smart city solutions,” adds Uros Group CEO Jerry Raatikainen.

Officials behind the arena maintained in February that the project remains on track after construction company SRV significantly reduced its stake in the venture.

SRV has said it will sell three quarters of its stake in Uros Live to other investor partners in the project, namely OP, Ilmarinen and Lähi-Tapiola.

