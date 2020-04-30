Surveys spell mixed future for live, show events are missed

Data released by ticketing platform Skiddle has revealed that women are buying more and more tickets to live events, as female presence increases on and off stage
Polls have highlighted the uncertainty generated by Covid-19, with some showing a keenness from the public to return to live events and others indicating a reluctance
By IQ on 30 Apr 2020
A number of surveys released in recent weeks have highlighted a potential hesitancy among the public to return to live music events once they reopen, although a high demand for online live experiences indicates the appetite for live music is as strong as ever.
Surveys conducted by Triple J radio in Australia, Reuters/Ipsos and United Talent Agency (UTA) in the US and YouGov in the UK have told a tale of mixed fortunes for the live events industry.
A poll carried out by Australia’s Triple J radio, which predominantly targets the 18 to 24 age bracket, has found that 57% of the 1,500 listeners that responded would attend a music festival before a Covid-19 vaccine is created, whereas almost the same percentage (55%) of the 4,429 Americans surveyed in the Reuters poll state they do not believe live entertainment events should restart before a vaccine is available.
The UTA data, collected from almost 1,100 US respondents, shows a similar division of opinions. Of the concertgoers surveyed, 90% state they have sought to replace the live music experience in some way during the coronavirus lockdown, with 48% watching footage from past live performances and 46% tuning in to a livestream.
The importance of entertainment to people during this time is clear, as UTA’s data shows that 70% of respondents are enjoying watching paid-for livestreamed concerts and performances, just 3% less than those watching the free versions.
In accordance with a recent Bandsintown survey, almost three-quarters (73%) of UTA respondents state an intention to continue accessing livestreamed content post-coronavirus, with 67% intending to carry on paying for this kind of content.
However, the same respondents are divided in their willingness to return to the real thing. Just under half (47%) say they would attend a small or intimate concert within the first month of restrictions being lifted, with that percentage sitting at 39% for arena or stadium gigs and festivals.
About a quarter of respondents state they are unsure when they would be willing to return to live events, indicating the uncertainty characterising this stage of the lockdown process.
In the UK, a YouGov poll of more than 2,000 adults shows that people want a staggered lifting of lockdown restrictions, with the reopening of large events such as festival falling low on the priority list for many (59%).
Contastingly, a recent survey of US consumers by MRC Data, shows that nearly 60% of Americans would be willing to attend a live event within two months of the pandemic passing, with 65% of users of event discovery platform Bandsintown also saying the the outbreak will not affect their willingness to attend a public gathering.
