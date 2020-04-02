Secret Solstice cancelled as Iceland cracks down on Covid-19

Iceland’s Secret Solstice is the latest festival to call off its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the country ramps up prevention measures

Organisers of Iceland’s 15,000-capacity Secret Solstice festival have cancelled the upcoming 2020 edition, due to take place at the end of June, as many other European festivals continue to weigh up their options.

“We’re sad to announce that Secret Solstice will no longer be taking place this year and will be postponed until 2021,” reads a statement from organisers. “We have been closely monitoring the situation for the past few weeks and unfortunately, it is now clear that the festival cannot take place this year.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the health and wellbeing of our Secret Solstice community is our main priority.”

The festival, which takes place in the Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik, will return from 25 to 27 June 2021. A number of acts billed to play this year’s edition, including Cypress Hill, Blackbear, Lil Pump and Primal Scream, are already confirmed for next year’s event.

Tickets will remain valid for the 2021 dates. Alternatively, ticketing agencies will contact fans about refunds in due course.

“We thank our community of festivalgoers, artists and partners for your continued support and we send our love to all,” say Secret Solstice organisers.

So far, over 1,300 cases of the virus and four deaths have been detected in Iceland, which has a population of 360,000.

The Icelandic government last week extended a ban on gatherings over 100 people to those of more than 20. The ban will remain in place until 12 April, with all pubs, venues, museums and gyms closing their doors for the duration.

The government has dedicated ISK 230 billion (€1.5bn) – almost 8% of the country’s GDP – to provide economic stimulus during the coronavirus outbreak. The measures include covering up to 75% of the salary of those at risk of losing their jobs, to boost earnings up to a combined level of ISK 700,000 (€4,500) per month.

Companies in Iceland are also able to postpone tax payments until next year and apply for state guarantees on loans.

Sena Live-promoted Iceland Airwaves, the world’s northernmost showcase festival, is taking place as planned from 4 to 7 November 2020 in Reykjavik.

