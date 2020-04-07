Roskilde cancelled as Danish event ban extended through summer

“There will be no Roskilde Festival this summer”: The Danish giant is the latest event to be called off, as the government extends ban on large gatherings until 31 August

The 50th anniversary edition of Roskilde Festival and the 2020 editions of Down the Drain Group’s Northside and Tinderbox festivals will not be taking place this summer, as the Danish authorities extend a ban on large public gatherings until the end of August.

“We are devastated,” reads a statement from the organisers of the non-profit event, which was due to take place from 27 June to 4 July, featuring acts including taylor Swift, Deftones, Kendrick Lamara, Faith No More, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler the Creator, FKA Twigs, the Strokes and Haim.

“Though we feared this would happen, we have until now hoped that it wouldn’t end this way. However, the risk of getting infected with the Covid-19 virus is too large when many people are gathered, and that consideration is by far the most important.

“Consequently, there will be no Roskilde Festival this summer.”

The news comes following an announcement by Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, last night (6 April) that large public gatherings would remain banned until September. A ban on gatherings of more than ten people, along with other social restrictions, will remain in place until 10 May at the earliest.

Ticketholders for Roskilde 2020 can chose to transfer their tickets to the 2021 edition of the festival, or request a refund.

Organisers urge the “support” of ticketholders. “You can make a huge difference for us by saying yes to being part of Roskilde Festival already now,” say organisers, adding that the festival is “in an especially difficult position” due to its status as a non-profit organisation.

All proceeds from the festival go to supporting children and young people, as well as freedom of artistic expression through Freemuse.

“Ultimately, the Roskilde Festival Society, the organisation behind the festival, will not be able to live up to its purpose of supporting children’s and young people’s opportunities. This will affect a large number of organisations and initiatives in and outside of Denmark.”

The humanitarian and social aim of the festival also “means that we don’t have big savings to draw upon. We start up from zero every year.”

The Roskilde team states it will “work hard on creating an outstanding Roskilde Festival no. 50 in 2021”.

Roskilde was one of a number of independent European festivals, including Primavera Sound, Exit Festival, Northside, Bilbao BBK Live and Rock en Seine, to put its name to the #FestivalStandUnited initiative, stating the intention to go ahead as planned this summer.

Down the Drain Group’s Northside and Tinderbox festivals, which also take place in Denmark, have also been cancelled. The 2020 edition of the Northside was set to feature Greenday, Robyn and Weezer, whereas the line-up for Tinderbox 2020 included AJ Tracey, Banks and Bring Me The Horizon.

“We know that many have been looking forward to this summer’s festival and to once again gathering around the atmosphere and music,” says festival director, Brian Nielsen. “For many, this will be a tradition, which is broken, and we are very sad about that. But we stand in a historically difficult and unknown situation, and we of course support the initiatives from the government, in order to do all in our power to take care of one another.”

Ticktes for both festivals will automatically be valid for the 2021 editions, with refunds also available.

Denmark became the first European country, after Austria, to provide dates and details on a slow reopening of the country following its lockdown. Schools will start to open in the country on 15 April.

The Austrian government yesterday announced no public events would be allowed until after the end of June, although some shops would be permitted to reopen as early as next week.

