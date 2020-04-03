fbpx
Paradigm refutes $2m lawsuit by former agent

Paradigm CEO Sam Gores says allegations in a lawsuit filed by a former agent are “false, frivolous and scurrilous”

By IQ on 03 Apr 2020

Former agent files $2m lawsuit against Paradigm

Paradigm CEO Sam Gores denies the allegations


image © Paradigm Talent Agency

A recently laid-off agent has filed a lawsuit against Paradigm Talent Agency, with allegations that both the agency and its CEO Sam Gores deny.

Debbee Klein, who worked in the agency’s television division, is among staff to have been laid off by the company amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Klein alleges breach of contract, failure to pay wages due and owing, accounting, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and whistleblower retaliation. The full lawsuit can be read here.

“We have seen Ms Klein’s complaint and it is littered with false, frivolous and scurrilous allegations, which, fortunately for her, are protected by the First Amendment, otherwise she would be facing a defamation suit,” a spokesperson from the talent agency tells IQ.

“Both Paradigm and Mr. Gores expect to be 100 percent vindicated, and our intention is to respond further in court filings.”

The lawsuit includes accusations of financial and sexual misconduct against Gores, as well as allegations of dishonesty surrounding the reasons for calling off a 2019 merger between Paradigm and UTA.

