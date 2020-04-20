One World: Together at Home raises $127m for Covid-19 relief

The online benefit event, which featured performances from some of the biggest names in music, raised money for the WHO's coronavirus response fund

One World: Together at Home, the Global Citizen-organised, Lady Gaga-curated livestreamed benefit concert, generated US$127 million worth of funding commitments for the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Covid-19 solidarity response fund, organisers have announced.

The eight-hour event, first announced earlier this month, comprised a six-hour digital stream followed by a two-hour broadcast TV special. In total, Together at Home was seen by billions of people in over 175 countries, according to Global Citizen.

The two-hour television special – broadcast on Saturday 18 April in North America and Sunday 19 April in the UK and Europe – featured performances by Sir Elton John, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez, while non-music guests included Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey and former US first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

Notable corporate donorsinclude the Coca-Cola Company, Vodafone, Citi, IBM, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble

The digital stream, meanwhile, included Christine and the Queens, Michael Bublé, the Killers, John Legend, Jess Flynne, Annie Lennox and Rita Ora, among others.

Notable corporate donors who backed the event include the Coca-Cola Company, Vodafone, Citi, IBM, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, with One World also winning support from notable philanthropists, as well as private donors.

Donations to the fund will support WHO’s work around the world, as well as the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.