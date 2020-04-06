fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Nova Rock cancels: Austrian event ban to last until July

Chancellor Kurz's announcement that there will be no public events in Austria in June has forced the cancellation of Nova Rock 2020

By IQ on 06 Apr 2020

Nova Rock 2019 was the festival's 15th anniversary

Nova Rock 2019 was the festival's 15th anniversary


image © Heimo Spindler/Nova Rock

Austria’s Nova Rock has been forced to cancel its 16th edition, after chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced no live events would be permitted in the country until July.

The 55,000-capacity hard-rock event, scheduled for 10 to 13 June, was to have been headlined by System of a Down, Volbeat, Foo Fighters and local act Seiler und Speer.

No public events will be allowed in Austria until after the end of June, although Kurz said today (6 April) some shops would be permitted to reopen as early week. Austria acted early to close down businesses, and has consistently had some of the most stringent anti-Covid-19 measured in Europe; it outlawed all gatherings of more than five people as early as 16 March.

Commenting on the extension of the event ban in Austria, promoter Nova Rock Entertainment (part of CTS Eventim’s Barracuda Music) says in a statement: “We, as organisers, are, of course, 100% behind the government’s decision, although we would have preferred this decision earlier.”

“We are 100% behind the government’s decision, although we would have preferred this decision earlier”

“It’s a shame, of course, because we were in the middle of the preparations to make the Nova Rock Festival 2020 an unforgettable experience for you again, but this is a situation that we naturally understand due to the current situation, and fully support,” reads an announcement from festival founder Ewald Tatar and the Nova Rock team. “Health is the most important thing!”

Also cancelled is Stream Festival in Linz, which was due to take place from 28 to 31 May.

Outside Austria, many festivals are still awaiting clarification from national governments as to whether they will be allowed to go ahead.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|03 Apr 2020

Ticket voucher laws introduced in parts of Europe

news|02 Apr 2020

‘A dire situation’: EU orgs call for urgent investment

news|03 Apr 2020

Chilean live assocs form coalition to lobby govt

news|03 Apr 2020

Paradigm refutes $2m lawsuit by former agent

news|02 Apr 2020

OVG’s Manchester arena plans progress amid Covid-19

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

 