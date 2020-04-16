Luxembourg: No events until 31 July, says gov’t

No music festivals will be permitted in the grand duchy until the end of August, with Luxembourg's 23 June national day also called off

Luxembourg has extended its temporary ban on mass gatherings deeper into the summer, with no large events permitted until 31 July.

In addition to effectively cancelling the country’s national day, Grand Duke’s Official Birthday (23 June), the extension – announced yesterday (15 April) by Luxembourgish prime minister Xavier Bettel – forces the cancellation of music festivals including Siren’s Call (originally scheduled for 27 June), Echterlive (17–19 July) and the Summer in the City series, among others.

On the Grand Duke’s birthday celebrations, “the date can be moved back, as long as the situation does not worsen,” says Bettel (pictured).

The announcement follows the extension of similar coronavirus-driven bans on summer events elsewhere in Europe, including Germany (until 31 August), Belgium 31 August), France (mid-July), Austria (30 June) and Denmark (31 August).

