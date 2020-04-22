Lolla Berlin, Superbloom cancelled as September events fall

Berlin introduces ban on gatherings over 5,000 until 24 October, causing the cancellation of Lolla Berlin, as Munich's Superbloom and Oktoberfest are also called off

German festivals scheduled for September 2020 inlcuding Lollapalooza Berlin and Superbloom have been cancelled, as the coronavirus pandemic begins to affect events beyond the end of August.

Last week, the German government imposed a ban on events over 1,000 people until 31 August, causing the cancellation of summer staples such as MLK’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, FKP Scorpio’s Hurricane and Southside, Goodlive’s Melt and Splash! Festivals and Superstruct’s Wacken Open Air and Parookaville.

Now, events past the 31 August deadline are also calling time on 2020. Goodlive has called off its September festivals Lollapalooza Berlin and Superbloom, in a week that also saw the cancellation of Oktoberfest, Munich’s 210-year-old, world famous beer festival, which runs for 17 days up to the first Sunday of October.

The Berlin senate yesterday (21 April) announced that events of over 5,000 people would not be allowed in the German capital until 24 October, causing the cancellation of Lolla Berlin, which was to take place from 5 to 6 September at the city’s 90,000-capacity Olympic Stadium and Park.

“This decision saddens us tremendously because we would have loved to present you the new and playful world of Superbloom”

“Lollapalooza Berlin will no longer be taking place this year,” reads a statement from the Lolla Berlin team, which was to feature Rage Against the Machine and Miley Cyrus. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority. Lollapalooza Berlin 2021 will be worth the wait…”

Information on ticket refunds will be available in due course.

Goodlive has also called off the debut outing of Munich festival Superbloom, scheduled for the same weekend with acts including David Guetta, Pussycat Dolls, Miley Cyrus and DJ Snake.

“This decision saddens us tremendously because we would have loved to present you the new and playful world of Superbloom,” reads a statement from organisers. “However, the safety and health of all our visitors, artists and crews is of course our first priority and considering the current decisions, we do not see any possibility to host the festival this year.”

The inaugural Superbloom will now take place from 4 to 5 September 2021.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.