Guillaume Brevers launches Hometown Talent

Belgian agent Guillaume Brevers, who left ATC Live in January, has 'returned to his first love' with Brussels-based Hometown Talent Agency

By IQ on 21 Apr 2020

Guillaume Brevers

Guillaume Brevers


Booking agent Guillaume Brevers, formerly of ATC Live, has launched Hometown Talent Agency, returning to life as an independent after a year and a half at London-based ATC.

Brevers joined ATC Live in 2018, having spent the previous seven years operating his own booking agency, BFOS Booking, in Belgium.

“In early January, I made the choice to leave ATC Live and return to my first love, leading my very own agency,” he explains. “I’m grateful for the time I had at ATC, but this independent spirit I have since day one has always been strong, and I decided to go back to what has worked successfully over the years and position myself as an alternative on the agency map.”

“My goal is to represent an agency that is very unique and ideally placed for the multiple challenges our society is facing, while constantly adapting to today’s music industry changes,” Brevers adds. “I want to offer the artists I represent a safe and healthy home where they’ll be able to express all their creativity while fulfilling all their expectations. Say hello to Hometown Talent Agency…”

Hometown Talent’s roster includes Princess Nokia, Boy Pablo, Phum Viphurit, Pi’erre Bourne, C. Tangana and Sunset Rollercoaster, among others.

 

