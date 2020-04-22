fbpx
 
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Footage from major fests to be shown in WMG’s PlayOn Fest

Warner Music Group’s 72-hour PlayOn Fest will include past performances from Coachella, Primavera Sound and the O2 Arena

By IQ on 22 Apr 2020

Footage from major fests to be streamed in WMG’s PlayOn Fest

Footage from Bruno Mars' 24K Magic Live tour will be shown as part of PlayOn Fest


image © slgckgc/Flickr

Past performances at major festivals including Coachella, Primavera Sound and Rock in Rio, as well as from venues such as the O2 Arena, will be streamed as part of Warner Music Group’s three-day virtual event, PlayOn Fest.

The event, which kicks off on Friday (24 April) at midday EDT will stream live for 72 hours via the Songkick YouTube channel, allowing fans to “relive epic performances for one time only”.

The virtual festival will raise funds for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund through the sale of merchandise and donations.

Performances from over 65 acts, including Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe, Green Day and Slipknot will be broadcast over the three-day event.

“PlayOn Fest is a great way to come together, enjoy good music and company, and support the WHO’s most urgent global work to combat Covid-19”

PlayOn Fest will include festival footage from Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound and Rock In Rio, as well as live shows from London’s O2 Arena, Sydney Opera House and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“During this pandemic, we are all searching for ways to stay connected,” says Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the UN Foundation, which powers the WHO’s Covid-19 fund.

“The PlayOn Fest is a great way to come together, enjoy good music and company, and support the World Health Organization’s most urgent global work to combat Covid-19.”

Over the weekend, the Global Citizen-organised, Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together at Home benefit concert, which featured live performances from acts in real time, raised $127 million for the WHO’s fund.

Read more about the booming business of livestreaming here.

Photo: slgckgc/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) (cropped)

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Virgin Fest to debut in LA in 2020
    Virgin Fest to debut in LA in 2020

    Virgin founder Branson and CEO Felts announce Virgin Fest, which debuts in Los Angeles in summer 2020, on the 50th anniversary of the Virgin brand

  • Darwin Festival, Festival Park
    Darwin Fest to go ahead as auditors put in charge

    The NT government has acquiesced to providing more funding for Australia's financially troubled Darwin Festival – but only after sacking its entire board

  • Wireless Germany 2019 will take place in Frankurt's Rebstock Park
    Wireless to return to Germany in 2019

    Wireless Germany, which debuted in 2017, returns to Frankfurt next year, with US rapper Travis Scott (also confirmed for Lolla Stockholm) headlining

  • TicketSwap
    TicketSwap to launch in Ireland

    The Amsterdam-HQed 'fan-to-fan' resale platform will allow Irish fans to "buy tickets for their favourite events at fair prices" with the new country-specific site

  • Hastings pier fire, 2010, Andy Wilson
    Hastings Pier to reopen in May

    The iconic venue, the site of Syd Barrett's last gig with Pink Floyd, has been restored to its former glory with National Lottery funding

Popular articles

news|21 Apr 2020

EU: Festivals, concerts to be last to reopen

feature|20 Apr 2020

A new dawn of digital: Behind livestreaming’s “massive explosion”

news|20 Apr 2020

Dutch agencies demand Europe-wide support for live

news|20 Apr 2020

Face masks become must-have music merch

news|21 Apr 2020

LN offers US fans 150% credit on rescheduled shows

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

 