Dutch agencies demand Europe-wide support for live

A coalition of independent Dutch booking music agencies have joined forces to create United Independent Music Agencies to advocate for a coordinated, Europe-wide policy for the live music sector.

Made up of Blip Agency, Belmont Bookings, Black Rice Booking, Earth Beat, Good Music Company, Octopus Agents and Sedate Bookings, United Independent Music Agencies asks for recognition that the live music industry “cannot function regularly until at least the end of 2020” and the corresponding “robust” financial support.

The collective also stresses the need for recognition that artists are a “crucial part” of the sector as a whole.

“The live sector stands or falls with the artist,” says Ronald Keizer of Amsterdam-based Blip Agency in an interview with Entertainment Business. “Unfortunately, the artist and his representation has so far been ignored.”

“Why are agreements not made at European level about the period in which concerts are to be allowed again and how?”

United Independent Music Agencies asks for “solid agreements” to be made to enable sustainable, long-term support of the sector, as well as agreements which “properly coordinate” the post-lockdown period to overall European standards.

Countries in Europe “have their own rules” in respect to lockdown laws, says Keizer. “Why are agreements not made at European level about the period in which concerts are to be allowed again and how?”

Currently, events are banned until 31 August in Germany, Belgium and Denmark, until the end July in Luxembourg, mid-July in France and the end of June in Austria, with event organisers in Switzerland and Czech Republic among those to ask for governments for clear decisions regarding the summer season.

