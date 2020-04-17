fbpx
news

Dice launches Dice TV

Using the platform’s discovery algorithm, Dice TV recommends online shows to fans, who can buy tickets, make donations and redirect to streaming services in-app

By IQ on 17 Apr 2020

Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon


Live music ticketing and event discovery platform Dice has announced the launch of Dice TV, allowing fans worldwide to discover and stream shows online.

Dice TV connects fans to personalised livestreams using its discovery algorithm to recommend streamed gigs, festivals and DJ sets, as well as online arts, culture and lifestyle events in accordance to users’ tastes.

Dice TV kicks off today (24 April) with a partnership with Trap Nation and Chill Nation, who are producing the Nations’ Room Service 2020 Festival. The three-day virtual festival will feature performances from over a hundred acts, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Pink Sweats, Channel Tres, Lolo Zouaï, Zeds Dead and Hayden James.

Over the weekend, fans will also be able to watch the second edition Beatport’s electronic 36-hour music marathon ‘ReConnect’ on the platform, which had its first outing on Friday 17 April. Fans can donate exclusively through Dice in advance of the event to Bridges For Music, a non-profit organisation using music to uplift communities.

“Our mission has always been to get people out more, but we can’t go out”

Acts playing ReConnect include Tiësto, Jack Back (David Guetta), Claptone, Bob Moses, Deborah De Luca, Sasha, Erick Morillo and Boys Noize.

“Our mission has always been to get people out more, but we can’t go out,” says Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon. “However, artists have shown how important music and culture is to us all and they inspired us to adapt Dice to this new world. Dice is now truly global and can be accessed anywhere in the world.”

“The simplicity of Dice and the discovery algorithms have been fine tuned for remote shows and we’re bringing personalised events for fans.”

Hutcheon adds that platforms such as Dice TV “will grow to be a long term solution for the industry”.

Founded in London in 2014, Dice is active in the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Australia and the US. The platform partnered with Barcelona festival Primavera Sound earlier this year. The festival, which typically takes place in June, recently rescheduled to August, in a bid to avoid disruption from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Read more about how livestreaming is helping the live industry during the coronavirus crisis here.

A new dawn of digital: Behind livestreaming’s “massive explosion”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

