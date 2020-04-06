Covid-19 news in brief: 6–10 April

Updated daily, a rolling list of coronavirus-related live music industry news and goings-on you might have missed

Monday 6 April

Eventim pulls 2020 financial projection

Owing to “current uncertainties surrounding the further development of the corona crisis and its impacts”, CTS Eventim has became the latest public live entertainment company to call off its 2020 financial forecast.

In a notice to shareholders, the Eventim board says it expects a “significant” drop in revenues and profits for the company this year, but that it can’t yet be more specific.

The letter reads: “In many European countries, no events are currently being held due to government orders. From today’s perspective, the management board therefore expects a significant year-on-year decrease in revenues and earnings in the ticketing and live entertainment segments for the 2020 financial year.

“However, that decrease cannot be quantified with any greater precision at present.”

Record Union launches Wellness Starter Pack

With coronavirus continuing to limit opportunities for artists, digital music distribution service Record Union has unveiled the Wellness Starter Pack, a “toolbox for wellbeing” targeted at music-makers.

Comprising a collection of videos and articles, in which experts explore the impact that sleep, nutrition, exercise, mindfulness and positivity have on artists’ mental health, the Wellness Starter Pack is an initiative of the 73 Percent, launched by Record Union last year in response to a survey that showed 73% of music-makers had suffered mental illness in relation to their music creation.

“If we, by providing concrete information and tangible tools, could help just a few artists to prioritise and take better care of their mental wellbeing, I believe we will have succeeded,” says Record Union CEO Johan Svanberg.

UK’s Federation calls for more govt support

The Creative Industries Federation, an association representing UK creative-sector businesses, has sent a letter to the British government calling for urgent grants for companies and charities that “fall between the gaps”.

The federation says that although the business support measures announced by the government are welcome, early evidence suggests these will not reach a large proportion of creative businesses, many of which have lost 100% of their income due to the fall-out from Covid-19.

Caroline Norbury MBE, CEO of the Creative Industries Federation, says: “The crux of it is that creative businesses need money now, and they can’t wait another month. Through no fault of their own, many creative industries businesses are on the brink of collapse – with all the economic knock-on effects and hardship that entails. And more will follow. Government must act rapidly to get grants to where they are needed most.”

SGAE dedicates €15m to members

Spanish collection society SGAE is providing €15 million in financial aid to its most vulnerable members.

The €15m aid package is divided into various measures, including emergency social assistance for music makers most at risk of social exclusion; the SGAE-Corona fund, with offers grants of up to €3,000 for those most affected by the halt of professional activity, and who cannot benefit from other measures on offer; and loans and advance payments.

The society has also set up the ‘Solidarity Between Creators’ initiative, offering support phone calls, food delivery services to those over 70 that live alone, and a legal advice service to allow members to determine which government help they are eligible for.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.