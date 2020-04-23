fbpx
news

Chinese, Korean entertainment giants unite for benefit show

Organised by China’s Freegos Entertainment and Korea’s KVLY, We Are The World 2020 streams live on 30 April, featuring a selection of Chinese and Korean acts

By IQ on 23 Apr 2020

Chinese, Korean entertainment giants unite for benefit show

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung will perform in the charity show


image © Gene Wang/Flickr

Chinese entertainment agency Freegos Entertainment and Korean media platform KVLY are organising a livestreamed benefit concert dubbed We Are The World 2020, scheduled to take place on 30 April.

The charity concert takes a similar format to that of Global Citizen’s recent One World: Together at Home show, with artists performing from different locations around the world.

According to the Korea Times, the state-affiliated China Benevolent General Association is inviting Korean record labels to take part in the concert, which could see Korean content appear on online platforms in China for the first time since 2016.

The event will be broadcast live on YouTube and Chinese streaming platforms, featuring acts including Taiwanese musician Jay Chou, Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung and G-Dragon of the K-pop band BigBang.

The charity concert takes a similar format to that of the recent One World show, with artists performing from different locations around the world

The concert takes its name from the 1985 charity single We Are The World, co-written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and recorded by ‘supergroup’ USA for Africa. The single was performed live at Live Aid that same year.

Viewers will be able to donate in real-time during the concert to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 solidarity response fund and Korean welfare institution, the Community Chest of Korea.

The New Straits Times reports that the event has received investment from NetEase Music, one of China’s leading music platforms, and cosmetics and media commerce company VT GMP, known for its work on the BTS perfume.

Other sponsors reportedly include Chinese Association of Performing Arts and the Chinese Charity Foundation.

Photo: Gene Wang/Flickr (CC BY  2.0) (cropped)

 

