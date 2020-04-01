CAA backs healthcare staff with #FirstRespondersFirst

The agency's CAA Foundation is helping to fund childcare for first responders via a new partnership with Bright Horizons

#FirstRespondersFirst, a CAA-backed initiative created to support first-responder healthcare workers, has partnered with Bright Horizons to take care of the childcare needs of nurses, paramedics and other people responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of its commitment to #FirstRespondersFirst, Bright Horizons is opening free childcare ‘hubs’ for the children of first responders across the US. The first three centres are in Seattle, Detroit and Washington DC, with additional hubs set to open in the coming days.

Conceived by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and Creative Artist Agency’s charitable arm, CAA Foundation, #FirstRespondersFirst, launched on 23 March, aims to provide first responders, “ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians and beyond, with physical and psychological resources they so desperately need as they serve on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic,” say the partners.

“For over 30 years, Bright Horizons has been providing high-quality childcare to support working families, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is the role Bright Horizons needs to be focusing on right now,” says Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer.

“It is core to our mission to make a lasting impact on the communities where we live and work, and it is our first responders, and their children, who need us most right now.

“I am moved by the generosity of Thrive Global, Harvard Chan School and CAA and that we have this chance to partner with them and put the talent, devotion and commitment of the Bright Horizons family to work in service to our first responders at their time of urgent need.”

