fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CAA backs healthcare staff with #FirstRespondersFirst

The agency's CAA Foundation is helping to fund childcare for first responders via a new partnership with Bright Horizons

By IQ on 01 Apr 2020

#FirstRespondersFirst: First responders such as paramedics are in "urgent need"

First responders such as paramedics are in "urgent need"


#FirstRespondersFirst, a CAA-backed initiative created to support first-responder healthcare workers, has partnered with Bright Horizons to take care of the childcare needs of nurses, paramedics and other people responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of its commitment to #FirstRespondersFirst, Bright Horizons is opening free childcare ‘hubs’ for the children of first responders across the US. The first three centres are in Seattle, Detroit and Washington DC, with additional hubs set to open in the coming days.

Conceived by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and Creative Artist Agency’s charitable arm, CAA Foundation, #FirstRespondersFirst, launched on 23 March, aims to provide first responders, “ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians and beyond, with physical and psychological resources they so desperately need as they serve on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic,” say the partners.

“I am moved by the generosity of Thrive Global, Harvard Chan School and CAA”

“For over 30 years, Bright Horizons has been providing high-quality childcare to support working families, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is the role Bright Horizons needs to be focusing on right now,” says Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer.

“It is core to our mission to make a lasting impact on the communities where we live and work, and it is our first responders, and their children, who need us most right now.

“I am moved by the generosity of Thrive Global, Harvard Chan School and CAA and that we have this chance to partner with them and put the talent, devotion and commitment of the Bright Horizons family to work in service to our first responders at their time of urgent need.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Ed Sheeran, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Ben Watts
    Ed Sheeran signs with CAA

    The first solo artist to headline Wembley Stadium will be represented by LA-headquartered Creative Artists Agency outside North America

  • Muse, Jeff Forney/Warner Bros Records
    Muse sign with CAA for Europe and Asia

    The British rockers, formerly with United Talent Agency, will now be represented by CAA outside the Americas and Australia

  • An acquisition of CAA would give Liberty "greater negotiating leverage" for Formula 1
    Liberty Media linked with investment in CAA

    Liberty, which owns around 34% of Live Nation, is believed to be in talks to acquire a stake in Creative Artists Agency

  • Iris Gold, International Festival Forum (IFF) 2015, Dingwalls
    CAA, Yourope partner with second IFF

    The agency and European festival association are new to the two-day event, which brings together agents and festival bookers

  • Andrew Chason, CAA Culinary
    CAA launches new division

    CAA Culinary chief Andrew Chason says its roster of celebrity chefs represents a "tremendous growth opportunity" for the hitherto entertainment- and sports-focused agency

Popular articles

news|31 Mar 2020

Let us offer credit for cancelled shows, say assocs

news|30 Mar 2020

Livestreaming platform LiveFrom Events launches

news|30 Mar 2020

“A rescue umbrella”: New funding offers biz financial boost

news|30 Mar 2020

Covid-19 news in brief: 30 March–3 April

feature|31 Mar 2020

Tales from Covid: Michael Chugg Q&A

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

 