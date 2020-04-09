Brazilian fireman serenades streets of Rio

Citizens of Rio de Janeiro have been serenaded from above by fireman Elielson Silva, who has been playing his trumpet from a cherry picker to those stuck at home

A local fireman is bringing music back to the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, giving trumpet recitals from atop a 50 metre cherry picker in different areas of the city.

For the past few weeks, Elielson Silva has been putting on solo concerts for his fellow citizens in quarantine, all while maintaining social distancing rules.

Donning his fireman’s suit, Silva has recited Brazilian classics such as ‘Cidade Maravilhosa’, ‘Samba do Avião’ and ‘Aquarela do Brasil’, as well as the national anthem, around Rio, including in front of the famous tourist spots Copacabana beach and Sugar Loaf Mountain.

“Everyone is suffering due to the pandemic,” Silva told the Associated Press. “I am trying to boost the moral of the Rio population and alleviate some of sadness of these times we are living in.”

“Bringing these people some music, from above, has been important for me as a musician and for the city.”

