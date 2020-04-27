fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Beyond Live: K-pop band SuperM sell 75,000 virtual tickets

The CAA-repped boy band generated an estimated $2m from a two-hour, online-only show, the first in the Beyond Live concert series

By IQ on 27 Apr 2020

SuperM and fans during Beyond Live

SuperM and fans during Beyond Live


More than 75,000 paid viewers tuned into a two-hour live stream by South Korean boy band SuperM yesterday (Sunday 26 April), for the first show in a new online-only concert series, Beyond Live.

The seven-piece, assembled last summer by management company SM Entertainment, performed to fans in 109 countries, including South Korea, the US, the UK, Japan, China, France, Germany and Australia, via video streaming service VLive (the same platform used by BTS for their Wembley Stadium broadcasts last summer) 3–5pm local time. Further Beyond Live shows include Chinese group WayV (on 3 May), NCT Dream (10 May) and Seoul-based NCT 127 (17 May).

“Compared to [physical] shows by popular [K-pop] idol groups, which are usually held with an average of 10,000 people per show, the world’s first online dedicated paid concert, Beyond Live, attracted 75,000 people around the world at once,” says SM in a statement.

“By mobilising an audience 7.5 times bigger than ‘offline’ concerts, we expect to develop a new concert business”

“By mobilising an audience 7.5 times bigger than ‘offline’ concerts, we expect to develop a new concert business.”

Fans who tuned into the first Beyond Live show paid an average of US$30 to be there, according to Forbes, earning SM some $2 million from virtual ticket sales.

In comparison, SuperM’s February date at the Forum in Los Angeles saw gross sales of just over $1m, per Billboard’s Boxscore. SuperM are represented by CAA in all areas.

Prior to the current livestreaming boom, K-pop superstars BTS earnt an estimated €3.5m ($3.8m), or just shy of $1.9m per show, from livestreaming their two performances at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2019.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

feature|23 Apr 2020

Rod MacSween: Agent of the Decade

news|23 Apr 2020

Chinese, Korean entertainment giants unite for benefit show

news|23 Apr 2020

Finland: No events over 500 people until end of July

news|24 Apr 2020

Record 12m tune into Travis Scott Fortnite concerts

news|24 Apr 2020

Festivals cancelled as Ireland outlaws events over 5k

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC