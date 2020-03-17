fbpx
news

Yourope urges fans to help Save the Summer

A new campaign, Save the Summer, calls on music fans to stay at home, wash their hands and keep their distance to save Europe's festival summer

By IQ on 17 Mar 2020

Yourope Save the Summer banner

The European Festival Association (Yourope) has launched a new campaign, Save the Summer, urging festivalgoers and music fans to take all precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus and ensure summer 2020 remains one of “music, entertainment, travel, sports and friendship”.

Using an unbranded graphic, the people of Europe are asked to stay at home, keep away from each other and follow their respective governments’ instructions to minimise the spread of Covid 19.

The continent’s festival business is entering uncharted waters, with several cancellations already amid widespread bans on public gatherings until the virus is brought under control. “Taking care of yourself and your loved ones is taking care of the future,” the campaign further urges.

Those wishing to join the Save the Summer campaign are invited to share the below graphic on social media with the hashtag #SaveTheSummer.

Yourope Save the Summer graphic

 

