UTA hires new agent Sophie Roberts

Talent agency UTA has hired Sophie Roberts, formerly of 13 Artists, as an agent in its London-based UK office.

Other recent hires for UTA’s London office include music agents Sam Gill (Nubya Garcia, Akala, GZA, KRS-One, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80) and Beth Morton (Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, JD McPherson, Ren Harvieu, Southern Avenue), as well as Cleo Thompson, who left Burberry to expand UTA’s brand partnerships team.

At UTA, Roberts will report to head of global touring, Neil Warnock MBE.

Roberts joins the agency from 13 Artists in Brighton where she progressed from assistant to booker and later to agent. During this time, Roberts worked on tours for clients such as Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Bloc Party, Blossoms, These New Puritans, Interpol and Gaz Coombes.

She also developed a diverse roster of clients including the Amazons, Juniore, Bailen, Teeks, WOOZE and Pip Blom.

Prior to 13 Artists, Roberts served as programming and production manager at Green Door Store in Brighton, where she also ran an in-house promotions brand.

“I’m thrilled to have Sophie join our ever-evolving team here at UTA,” comments Warnock. “She is a consummate agent, not only working on global clients but equally at home developing new talent from the ground up.”

