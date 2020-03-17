fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

UK gov backs £330bn of loans for businesses

Music venues and other businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector are set to benefit from a business rates exemption and cash grants under new government measures

By Anna Grace on 17 Mar 2020

UK gov provides £330bn worth of loans for businesses

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (cropped)


image © Chris McAndrew

The UK chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has today (17 March) announced a £330 billion package of guaranteed loans for the country’s businesses.

Further measures include a business rates exemption for venues and other businesses in the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, regardless of rateable value, and grants of up to £25,000 for businesses with a rateable value of under £51,000.

From the start of next week, the government will additionally extend its business interruption loan scheme for small- and medium-sized enterprises, which will offer loans of up to £5 million, interest free for the first six months, and support liquidity among larger firms.

Those affected by the virus will also be offered a three-month mortgage holiday, while the chancellor said he is prepared to “offer whatever further financial support” he decides is necessary.

Social venues, pubs, clubs and theatres that have pandemic cover will now be able to claim against their insurance, Sunak added.

The measures come following yesterday’s advice that UK citizens stop all “non-essential contact” and avoid public gatherings, in a move that caused “uncertainty and confusion” among the country’s live music industry.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|13 Mar 2020

Covid-19: UK Music calls for Danish-style compensation fund

feature|13 Mar 2020

The financials of a pandemic: Brokers talk coronavirus

news|16 Mar 2020

Germany pledges €550bn aid for corona-hit businesses

news|13 Mar 2020

Australian PM advises ban on events over 500-cap.

news|17 Mar 2020

US advises ban on events of 50+, extends to 10+

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

Deputy General ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeTBC

 