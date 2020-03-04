Take a Daytrip lead February’s Radar Station

The producer duo behind Lil Nas X’s ‘Rodeo’ top last month’s Radar Station, with US hip-hop artist Baby Smoove and TikTok star LoveLeo coming in second and third

New York-based DJ/producer duo Take a Daytrip head up the latest Radar Station charts, followed by Detroit rapper Baby Smoove and TikTok sensation LoveLeo.

Take a Daytrip, consisting of David Biral and Denzel Baptiste, have climbed a huge 75 places to take first place on February’s Radar Station.

The pair, who are represented by Tom Schroeder and Cris Hearn at Paradigm, produced country trap song ‘Rodeo’, by Lil Nas X and Cardi B. A re-released version of the song, featuring rapper Nas, was performed live at the Grammys in January.

The pair also worked on Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’ and have collaborated with the likes of Octavian, Vince Staples, former radar Station topper Sheck Wes and Juice Wrld.

In at second is Detroit rapper Baby Smoove, who released new single ‘Hawaiian Runtz’ just this week (2 March).

Take a Daytrip, consisting of David Biral and Denzel Baptiste, have climbed a huge 75 places to take first place

Baby Smoove is appearing at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this May, alongside artists including Travis Scott, Asap Rocky and Post Malone.

Number three on the chart is LoveLeo, the latest artist to find fame through short-form mobile video platform TikTok.

Leo Reilly, aka LoveLeo, released his debut single ‘Boyfren’, which was recorded in his bedroom, late last year. The song went viral on TikTok and has currently clocked up 17.7 million streams on Spotify. The son of actor John C Reilly, LoveLeo is signed to Godmode record label.

The Radar Station algorithm calculates the fastest-growing new artists by combining data across a number of online platforms, including Spotify, Facebook, Songkick and Last.fm. Last month’s No1 was fast-rising R&B singer Kaash Paige.

See below for a Spotify playlist of last month’s top 20, plus the full chart with links to artists’ social media pages.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.