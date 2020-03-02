Spanish live industry reports another record year

The Spanish live music sector generated €382 million in 2019, marking a 15% increase from the record turnover reported the year before

The Spanish live music business generated a record €382 million (£333m) in 2019, representing its seventh consecutive year of growth.

According to the Live Music Yearbook, which is compiled by Spanish promoters’ association APM, turnover in 2019 exceeded the previous year’s record revenue by 14.6%.

Despite the positive results, the past year saw a deceleration of year-on-year growth, which had hit 20% and 24% in 2017 and 2018 respectively, following a cut in cultural tax in 2017 from 21% to 10%.

October, December, May, July and September proved to be the most profitable months of 2019, with more than €40m (£35m) generated in each.

The Spanish live music business generated a record €382 million in 2019

National tours by Manuel Carrasco, Marea and Alejandro Sanz attracted over 600,000 fans between them, with Sanz alone selling 351,994 tickets.

In terms of international touring artists, Metallica and Ed Sheeran performed the best, drawing 122,000 and 108,386 fans respectively for just two shows each.

Morat, Muse, Mark Knopfler, Bon Jovi, Hans Zimmer, Bryan Adams, Bob Dylan and Rammstein were among other acts to visit Spain in 2019.

Formed in 2001, APM now has 78 members that together make up 80% of the Spanish live industry’s economic activity.

Last year, the association launched a festival arm, APM Festivals, as well as joining new Spanish music federation, Esmúsica.

Photo: Cristina Ruiz/Unnika (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.