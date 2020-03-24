fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Sick Festivals: 300+ events now affected by coronavirus

Viberate's Sick Festivals tool has identified more than 300 Covid-19-inflicted cancellations or postponements

By IQ on 24 Mar 2020

Viberate Sick Festivals

image © Viberate

With the coronavirus forcing festival cancellations on a daily basis, music data start-up Viberate has launched Sick Festivals, a list of some 5,000 music festivals, updated daily, tracking which events are on, which are postponed and which have been cancelled altogether.

Slovenia-based Viberate has, at the time of writing, identified 141 cancelled and 185 postponed festivals. The data is sourced from artists, venues, events and festivals featured in Viberate’s blockchain-based music industry database, which the company hopes will become the ‘IMDb of music’.

The idea for Sick Festivals came when one of the company’s founders, techno DJ Uroš Umek (aka DJ Umek), started receiving a slew of festival cancellations, he explains: “Just a week ago, I played on the Resistance stage at Ultra in Melbourne and Sydney, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. When I landed back home and turned my phone back on, most of my upcoming gigs had already disappeared from my calendar.

“That was when I realised how serious this outbreak had become in a matter of days. It feels eerily dystopian.

“It’s up to us to do whatever we can to manage the damage”

“Now it’s up to us to do whatever we can to manage the damage. At Viberate, we quickly put together a service that we hope will help people see what’s going on with the festival they had been planning to visit, and shed a light onto industry professionals’ income loss, which is no laughing matter.”

In addition to listing festivals’ current statuses, Sick Festivals allows fans to express their disappointment at cancellations/postponements, demonstrated by a sad-face emoji next to the festival’s entry. (At press time, Coachella had 19,175 sad faces, some 5,000 more than Ultra Miami and 9,000 more than Glastonbury.)

Viberate, one of the first wave of music-focused cryptocurrencies, started out as an Airbnb-like service which promised to cut out the agency middle man and connect unsigned musicians (who would be paid in Viberate’s native crypto, the vibe) with a database of those who might want to book them.

Nearly three years on, its creators are focused on building blockchain-powered database that maps the entire live music business, including artists, music venues, booking agencies, festivals and other music events.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|20 Mar 2020

#FestivalsStandUnited: European festivals bullish on 2020

news|20 Mar 2020

‘We need help now’: Calls for support for freelancers

news|23 Mar 2020

Live Events Coalition: US events biz calls for aid

news|20 Mar 2020

Liberty repays $130m loan, avoids LN stock sale

news|23 Mar 2020

Big Hit releases BTS-themed Korean language course

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

 