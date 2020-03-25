fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Paul Heaton, Jacqui Abbott to perform free for NHS staff

National Health Service workers in the UK are eligible for free tickets to a Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott concert at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on 13 October

By Anna Grace on 25 Mar 2020

Paul Heaton, Jacqui Abbott to perform free for NHS staff

Paul Heaton


image © Simon Fernandez/Flickr

Former Beautiful South members Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are performing a free show for National Health Service (NHS) workers at the 9,000-capacity Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

The show will take place on Tuesday 13 October as part of a UK tour, which has recently been rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour is promoting the duo’s recently released album, Manchester Calling.

NHS staff, “including but not limited to doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners”, will be eligible for free tickets to the show.

“The coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives”

“The coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives,” says Heaton.

“The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice for their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you.”

Tickets will be available from 7 p.m. on Tuesday 31 March, and will be limited to two per person. Ticketholders must bring a valid NHS or Primary Care Trust identification card to the show. More information can be found here.

Photo: Simon Fernandez/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) (cropped)

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|23 Mar 2020

Live Events Coalition: US events biz calls for aid

news|24 Mar 2020

Sick Festivals: 300+ events now affected by coronavirus

feature|24 Mar 2020

A long road to recovery: Promoters in Asia talk Covid-19

news|23 Mar 2020

Big Hit releases BTS-themed Korean language course

news|23 Mar 2020

Covid-19 news in brief: 23–27 March

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

 