MITC launches anxiety relief and self-isolation guide

Music Industry Therapists and Coaches has released a guide to help artists and industry professionals to keep a healthy mind while self-isolating

Music Industry Therapists and Coaches (MITC) has released a 50-page guide to help artists and music industry professionals navigate the difficulties thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guide to Anxiety Relief and Self Isolation, which has been put together by booker-turned-psychotherapist and MITC founder Tamsin Embleton, is a free resource available and can be downloaded on the MITC website.

The guide includes anxiety information and support, as well as a range of online resources and techniques to help increase self-awareness, address unhelpful thought patterns, face fear and develop resilience.

The resource also covers tips for home-working and self-isolation, looking at combatting cabin fever, developing a home-working environment, balancing loneliness and relationship challenges.

“As the live music industry steps into unchartered waters, it’s unsurprising that many of us have fears about the current crisis and what the future holds”

The guide also offers breathing techniques to reduce anxious symptoms, nutritional advice, home fitness tips and self-isolation guidance from Grammy-award winning record producer Mike Exeter.

“These are scary, surreal, stressful and anxiety-provoking times,” reads a statement by MITC. “As the live music industry steps into unchartered waters, it’s unsurprising that many of us have fears about the current crisis and what the future holds.”

A collective of psychotherapists and coaches, each member of MITC has previously worked in the music industry before retraining in mental health. MITC works with professionals and musicians at all stages of their careers – from emerging artists to household names, tour managers to major label execs.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.