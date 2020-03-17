A message from IQ: We want to hear from you

With Covid-19 turning the industry on its head, communication has never been so important. So please get in touch – we want to hear your good news

As evidenced by last week’s unprecedented announcement that Live Nation and AEG, along with the major music agencies, were forming a global taskforce to coordinate an industry wide response, Covid-19 is now the greatest challenge ever faced by the modern concert business, with the resulting disruption affecting every facet of the industry worldwide.

As the leading international news resource for the live music industry, IQ’s coverage has, in recent weeks, naturally reflected this new reality, serving as an information hub for live music professionals already feeling the impact, amid widespread concern over the normally busy summer months ahead.

With concerts grinding to a halt across the globe, now, more than ever, we want to hear your news, advice and opinions. What’s the situation in your local market? How are you navigating any government-imposed lockdowns, and what can colleagues in other countries learn from your experiences?

Whatever your news, no matter how small, we’d like to hear it

We also want you to continue to share your good news with us. Are you using your team or resources in unusual ways? Have you identified any fresh business opportunities in the current situation? Aside from the topic of the virus, are you expanding into new markets, launching something or signing someone? Whatever your news, no matter how small, we’d like to hear it.

With much of the world self-isolating behind closed doors, now is the time for the industry to come together in a spirit of communication and transparency.

This business has a long history of overcoming challenges, of reacting with creativity and ingenuity – and though we’re waiting for this thing to blow through right now, the show will most definitely go on. So, please, get in touch.

The IQ team

