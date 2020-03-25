Madison Square Garden Company to sell LA Forum

A number of the New York arena's sales executives and a senior VP were let go after it emerged they were selling tickets for a profit on StubHub
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
MSG will offload the Forum in Inglewood, California, to Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer for $400m in an all-cash deal
By IQ on 25 Mar 2020
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) has reached a deal to sell the Forum, the 18,000-capacity arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, to Steve Ballmer, the billionaire owner of basketball team the LA Clippers, for US$400 million in cash.
MSG – which also operates the famous Madison Square Garden in New York, and is developing cutting-edge ‘Sphere’ arenas in Las Vegas and London – has long been opposed to Ballmer’s plans to build a new arena for the Clippers in the vicinity of the Forum (pictured), and formerly accused Inglewood mayor James Butts of colluding with the Clippers to secretly acquire a plot of land from MSG for the venue.
The purchase, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, resolves all litigation between MSG and Ballmer/the Clippers, reports the Los Angeles Times.
“This is the best resolution for all parties involved”
Ballmer, formerly CEO of Microsoft, reportedly plans to build a new, privately financed 18,000-seat arena for the Clippers, while continuing to operate the Forum as a concert venue.
“This is the best resolution for all parties involved and we wish the new owners every success,” MSG says in a statement.
“We are looking forward to putting the legal issues behind us,” add the Clippers. “This will allow us to focus on delivering world-class experiences for music fans and building a new arena that will provide a unique environment and a true home-court advantage for Clippers fans.”
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.