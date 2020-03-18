London’s O2 Arena closes until end of March

The O2 Arena team states it intends to re-commence holding events “as soon as possible” as the 20,000-cap. arena closes its doors for the remainder of March

No shows will take place at the AEG-owned O2 Arena in London for the rest of the month, following UK government advice to avoid “non-essential social contact”.

Affected events at the 20,000-capacity arena include shows by David Gray and Santana, Planet Earth II – Live in Concert and UFC Fight Night London.

Live event space Indigo at the O2 (2,750-cap.) will also close until the end of March. However, the wider campus of the O2, including the ICON Outlet, will remain open.

“We take the health and safety of our guests and employees very seriously and we will continue to monitor the situation and the threat of COVID-19 globally,” reads a press statement.

“It is our intention to re-commence the holding of events as soon as possible, following further government advice.”

The O2 team states it is working to provide alternative dates for affected events and hopes to confirm rescheduled dates over the coming weeks. Tickets for rescheduled events will automatically be transferred to the new date.

Events that cannot be rescheduled will be cancelled, with tickets refunded “in line with the promoter’s ticketing policy”.

Earlier today, the Pussycat Dolls rescheduled their April tour dates at the arena to the 30 and 31 April.

The O2 Arena celebrated 25 million ticket sales in October 2019. The arenaa holds an average of 200 events a year and was crowned the world’s busiest venue for the 11th consecutive time in 2018.

