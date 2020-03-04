LN backs new management venture Core Entertainment

Big Loud co-founder Kevin Zaruk and investor Simon Tikhman launch the Core Entertainment, a new company looking to offer support to emerging music managers

Veteran artist manager Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and business investor Simon Tikhman have launched the Core Entertainment, in partnership with Live Nation.

The pair launched the venture today (4 March) with the aim of identifying and supporting talent managers, providing select managers with the resources and infrastructure needed to succeed in the industry.

Live Nation is invested in the firm and will act as its strategic partner.

In addition to music management, the Core Ent. will form joint ventures with athletes, invest in technology and develop TV and film projects.

“There are so many artists and entrepreneurs with the talent and determination to disrupt their industries,” says Zaruk. “The Core offers our clientele the resources, exposure and capitol needed to scale and evolve.

“We look forward to leveraging our support from Michael Rapino and the vast resources from Live Nation to further expand our reach and influence”

“We are always looking to partner with entrepreneurs who have vision,” said Live Nation president and CEO, Michael Rapino. “Chief and Simon have it in spades and we are excited to work with them to innovate in this quickly changing business.”

Starting out as the tour manager for Nickelback, Zaruk co-founded all-inclusive music company Big Loud Mountain Publishing and Management in 2011, which has since grown into the Big Loud entertainment conglomerate, comprising an artist management division and record label. The company joined forces with management outfit Maverick in 2017.

The Core Entertainment CEO Tikhman has invested in a number of companies including Robinhood, Glympse, Espresa, Philz Coffee, Exadel, and the e-Sports focused private equity firm, Vision Venture Partners. He also operates an investment vehicle called RSPT Ventures in partnership with sports agent Rich Paul.

