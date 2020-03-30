Livestreaming platform LiveFrom Events launches

LiveFrom aims to make it simple for artists, DJs, venues, clubs, producers and festivals to capitalise on the livestreaming boom

LiveFrom Events, a new ‘streaming-as-a-service’ platform that aims to make it easy to livestream concerts and other live events, has launched.

“Livestreaming, as well as recording and serving up video on demand, is here to stay,” explains the company. “Right now it’s proving to be a vital lifeline, and creating a whole new ecosystem for the live music and events industries.

“Our vision is for artists, DJs, venues, clubs, producers and festivals to easily use the power of HD

livestreams to put their performance and events in the hands of fans wherever they are globally.”

“All you need is a laptop and internet”

As a software-as-a-service company, LiveFrom Events provides all the software and bandwidth needed to broadcast shows – whether free or paid, on a single channel or as a multi-‘stage’ festival.

LiveFrom also has the capability for private fan-club events, merch sales, sponsor presentations and more.

“All you need is a laptop and internet and you could be livestreaming right now,” the company adds. “And if you already have a video and audio set-up ready to go, even better.”

For more information, or to submit information about your event, visit www.livefrom.events.

