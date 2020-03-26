fbpx
Live Nation Sweden appoints Mattias Behrer as MD

Former Dentsu Aegis CEO Mattias Behrer will head up the team at Live Nation Sweden from August

By Anna Grace on 26 Mar 2020

Mattias Behrer, Live Nation Sweden

Mattias Behrer


Mattias Behrer has been appointed as the new managing director of Live Nation Sweden, effective from 10 August.

Behrer joins Live Nation from media and marketing consultation agency group Dentsu Aegis, where he served as CEO.

Prior to Dentsu Aegis, Behrer spent ten years at Viacom in a number of positions including as head of global marketing for MTV and senior vice president of Viacom’s youth division in eleven European countries.

Behrer takes over as MD of Live Nation Sweden in August and will report to John Reid, president of Live Nation Europe.

“I am very happy to lead Live Nation Sweden’s amazing team and continue to develop the experience for fans and partners”

“I am very happy to lead Live Nation Sweden’s amazing team and continue to develop the experience for fans and partners – before, during and after the event,” says Behrer.

“The live music industry is an extremely exciting area with great potential and a very interesting business model that brings together fans, artists and brands and creates experiences to remember for life.”

Reid adds: “We are very pleased to welcome Mattias to the team. With his extensive background in business and with expertise in marketing to young audiences, it is no doubt that he will be a strong addition to Live Nation Sweden.”

Live Nation Sweden is country’s largest concert promoter and organises festivals including Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sweden Rock, Summerburst and Way Out West.

 

