Lighting companies illuminate the sky for key workers

Lighting rental companies from the Benelux region took part in #LightTheSky, projecting shapes into the sky in support of the essential workers of the Covid-19 pandemic

By Anna Grace on 25 Mar 2020

#LightTheSky in Lochem, the Netherlands


A number of lighting rental companies in the Benelux countries of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg illuminated the sky over the weekend in support of key workers on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The #LightTheSky concept was thought up by a Dutch rental company, later taken up by numerous entertainment supply companies, venues, broadcasters and others across the Benelux region and further afield in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, Serbia and Italy.

Shapes including hearts were projected into the sky using products by Czech lighting manufacturer Robe, among others.

“It’s heart-warming to see the entertainment technology community energised and engaging in actions like this”

The initiative aimed to show solidarity and gratitude towards essential workers in the health service, transportation, law enforcement, supermarkets, education and many other sectors that are keeping countries going during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s heart-warming to see the entertainment technology community energised and engaging in actions like this and showing its support for everyone,” says Robe CEO Josef Valchar.

“We’re all affected, and by standing strong together we can help each other survive and deal with the huge challenges our incredible industry faces in the immediate and longer-term future.”

 

