fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Popular articles

news|02 Mar 2020

No event ban necessary in UK, says gov medical adviser

news|02 Mar 2020

Hundreds of French venues hit by coronavirus event ban

news|02 Mar 2020

Live Nation acquires Norway’s Bergen Live

news|02 Mar 2020

Spanish live industry reports another record year

news|04 Mar 2020

IPM 13: Don’t Stop Me Now: The consequences of show cancellations

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

Deputy General ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeTBC

Marketing & Ticketing AssistantStandon Calling

London, UKFreelanceDOE

 