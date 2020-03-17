Industry orgs urge gov support in face of Covid-19

Live music industry associations from around the world are demanding relief measures from governments to help see the business through difficult times

Music industry associations in a number of markets are calling on their respective governments for financial backing and relief measures in the wake of the damage coronavirus is causing to the business.

Umbrella bodies and promoters’ associations from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the UK are among those to lobby their governments for assistance as covid-19 causes more event cancellations and temporary venue closures by the day.

Australia

Live Performance Australia (LPA)

The LPA has warned that the country’s live industry needs “an immediate and targeted package of assistance” to support those affected by the shutdown of events due to coronavirus.

Today (17 March), LPA chief executive Evelyn Richardson participated in a roundtable with the federal minister for communications, cyber safety and the arts, Paul Fletcher, along with other creative industry bodies, to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the sector.

The industry is calling for a targeted and immediate support and stimulus package of AU$850 million (€463m) for the industry.

“Realistically, we’re looking at a three to six month closure period at least before any recovery phase,” says Richardson.

LPA predicts that, over the course of three months, half a billion dollars of revenue and thousands of jobs will be lost from Australia’s live industry.

“Governments need to focus on supporting our companies to keep people employed and in jobs,” states Richardson.

“They also need to provide immediate income support for our creative workers who are now facing a very uncertain future.

“We need a comprehensive support package to ensure our companies survive and our industry is in the best position it can be when it is possible to resume operations.”

Canada

Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA)

CLMA president and CEO Erin Benjamin sent a letter to the Canadian minister of finance on Sunday recommending relief measures for the country’s live industry in a time if “extreme difficulty”.

The association estimates that over 36% of its members will “fail out-right” within the next four to weeks, with “others laying off approximately 76% of their current workforce”. The Canadian live industry currently contributes CAN $3.5bn (€3.8bn) to Canada’s GDP and employs 72,000 people.

“The economic, social and cultural output of the live music industry is entrenched in Canadian society,” reads the letter. “The severe damage done to the live music sector will send a ripple effect through our creative community and economy, one that will be hard to reverse.”

The CLMA recommends:

A large-scale compensation fund for concert and festival producers, such as the €12 million fund recently approved by the European Commission for Danish concerts and festivals.

Assistance for self-employed workers and small businesses, who are “exceptionally vulnerable” to the effects the virus may have on the industry.

Short-term work benefits for all live music workers including easy access to Employment Insurance benefits.

Tax relief for all those involved in the live industry.

Insurance accountability to ensure insurers are “following proper protocol by paying out on claims where legally applicable”.

Eligibility for grants and loans for live music companies, “regardless of ‘perceived risk’”

The CMLA is among those surveying members to measure the impact of Covid-19 on the Canadian music industry. The survey, which can be accessed here, is running until 19 March.

Denmark

Dansk Live

Danish industry association Dansk Live has been in talks with the government since recommendations were made that event over 1,000 capacity – later extended to those over 100 people – be cancelled or postponed.

“There was no other choice than to cancel events and we managed to lobby for solutions to support the promoters and venues suffering from this,” Dansk Live’s Esben Marcher tells IQ. “We are currently in talks with politicians on how to help the smaller venues that are affected by the new situation.

Dansk Live welcomes initiatives already launched by the government, such as a fund to compensate those forced to cancel events.

“Some of these [initiatives] will also be helping the venues, but the initiatives are focusing on pay for the employees and ways of postponing tax and VAT payments. There’s currently no way of compensating the income loss on bar sales,” says Marcher. “The situation will hit the the small venues quite hard.”

The association is currently collecting data on postponed or cancelled shows, loss on ticket sales and artist fees. It is launching a new questionnaire to its members in the next few days.

France

Tous pour la Musique (All for music)

French association Tous pour la Musique, which represents around 30 live music organisations in the country, has called for “exceptional economic and financial aid from the public authorities for performing arts professionals”.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen support systems for businesses, to compensate employees who find themselves without a salary and temporarily adapt the unemployment compensation rules for intermittent workers in the entertainment industry,” reads a statement issued by the organisation.

Germany

BDKV – Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry

German promoters’ association BDKV has welcomed the measures put in place by the German government “to cushion the economic effects of coronavirus”, including making the short-time working allowance more flexible, introducing tax liquidity support for companies, creating the conditions for easier access to credit, and additional special programmes.

However, the association states that the measures “are not adequately suited to compensate for the loss of income due to events being cancelled over several weeks and, above all, for the preliminary costs of planned concerts and tours that have been already invested in.”

The BDKV has suggested an expansion of the catalog of measures for the event industry, asking for:

An extension to the period within which organisers can reschedule an event before having to refund tickets, allowing them a full year to do so

An option to offer ticketholders a voucher worth the original ticket price, instead of a cash refund, for cases when an event cannot be rescheduled

The creation of another emergency state fund to support service providers in the event industry

The introduction of proper regulatory action to oblige promoters to cancel events, to avoid them being liable to pay damages

Talks between the BDKV and the government will continue this week.

German Music Council

The German Music Council, or Deutscher Musikrat (DMR), has welcomed the €550bn of financial aid dedicated to the creative industries and other German businesses by the government, but calls for more help for freelancers.

“The DMR is demanding a basic income of €1,000 for all freelance creative professionals for a period of six months,” states professor Christian Höppner, general secretary of the German Music Council.

“With the nationwide shutdown, the incomes of freelance musicians, be it in the event area or in the music education profession, immediately fall away, while costs continue to run. Given the average gross annual income for freelance musicians, there is no scope for reserves.

“It is crucial that help can now be provided quickly and without red tape.”

The umbrella organisation is among those running surveys to gauge the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their members. The survey, which runs until 31 March, can be found here.

Italy

Assomusica

In Italy, the European country hit worst by the coronavirus, promoters’ association Assomusica has predicted the industry will face a loss of around €40m from 23 February until the start of April.

Measures proposed by Assomusica include:

Suspension of VAT payments for companies that have suffered cancellations or temporal shift of concerts

A 12-month stop on the payment of mortgage installments and leases for the organisers of shows

Tax credit for the costs of organizing canceled or postponed concerts

A government guarantee on loans for entertainment companies

Extraordinary support measures for workers and cooperatives operating in the live entertainment sector, such as tax exemptions

“We really hope that President Conte and ministers Franceschini (culture) and Gualtieri (economy and finance) can take into consideration measures of real help for the organisers of concerts and music shows, and above all do not consider that the live show is only the one financed with citizens’ money,” says Assomusica president Vincenzo Spera.

Sweden

Svensk Live

Swedish promoters’ association Svensk Live has asked the government to extend existing relief measures for the live industry.

“The package that has been released is focused on jobs and how to keep people in labour during this period,” explains Svensk Live’s Joppe Pihlgren. “It is about how the employer can get tax reduction, or postpone payments.”

Pihlgren says the association is in constant contact with the country’s culture minister and is preparing a suggestion on how members could get compensation for basic costs, such as rent, and for the costs for the shows that will be cancelled.

“This is a first step to help members survive.”

UK

UK Music

Tom Kiehl, acting CEO of UK Music, has called for “urgent clarity” from the UK government, following new guidelines that see emergency workers no longer provided to mass gatherings and advise people to avoid public gatherings spaces such as social venues, pubs and clubs.

“The government must spell out whether there will be a formal ban, when that might come into effect, which venues and events will be impacted and how long the measures will remain in place,” states Kiehl.

Previously, the Industry umbrella association called for a “framework of support” for the country’s music business in a letter to culture secretary Oliver Dowden on Friday (13 March).

The UK live industry contributes £5.2bn a year to the economy and sustains over 190,000 jobs.

Measures recommended by UK Music include:

Help, guidance and clarity for the 72% of workers in the music industry who are self-employed

‘Holidays’ from VAT (value-added tax), allowing companies to delay payments to “potentially provide cash flow” to some businesses

Compensation schemes to support live events and businesses, such as that given to Danish concerts and festivals

Eligibility for grants and loans for all music businesses

A holding to account of insurance companies

An extension to the period of time within which refunds must be paid to consumers

Business rates relief for the 132 grassroot music venues in the UK with a rateable value of above £51,000. (Last week, the UK government abolished business rates – the tax paid on non-domestic property – for businesses with a rateable value of below £51,000.)

“The impact of the virus could deal a hammer blow to the British music industry and threaten the livelihoods of many people,” says UK Music’s acting CEO Tom Kiehl. “It is imperative that the Government takes urgent steps to safeguard a music industry, which is the envy of the world.”

Music Venue Trust (MVT)

The MVT today issued an open letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demanding he take immediate action to protect the country’s grassroots music venues.

The independent venue charity is asking the government to:

Legally enforce the closure of the UK’s grassroots music venues in response to the coronavirus outbreak to avoid “the permanent closure and loss of hundreds of venues” and facilitate insurance claims

Cancel the Festival of Britain 2022 – a one-off cultural event that the government has ring-fenced £120 million to deliver

Reallocate the £120 million to create a Cultural Infrastructure Hardship Relief Fund, delivering funding to grassroots music venues, theatres, arts centres and other social and cultural spaces forced to close by the coronavirus

According to the MVT, the entire grassroots music venue sector could “be mothballed for eight weeks and saved permanently” for £40 million. The charity is encouraging people to support its campaign by signing a petition here.

