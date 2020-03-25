fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

“Fully covered” DEAG reports successful 2019

Despite a slight dip in revenues last year, Germany's DEAG is confident of a strong 2020, despite ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus

By IQ on 25 Mar 2020

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow interviewed at Reeperbahn 2018

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow interviewed at Reeperbahn 2018


image © Inferno Events GmbH & Co KG

German promoter/ticketer Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) says it considers 2019 a successful year for the company, despite slight decreases in both revenue and profit.

Consolidated sales for the Frankfurt-listed company were €185.2 million in 2019, down on €200.2m in 2018, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell slightly, to €14.1m in 2019 from €14.6m the previous year.

Despite this, DEAG is hailing 2019 as another “successful financial year”, noting that its business grew by double digits in the important fourth quarter (Q4), with turnover up 31%, to €62.1m, and EBITDA increasing from €4.2m to €6.2m, “mainly driven by a good ticketing business”.

In its full-year financial report, the Berlin-based company also reveals it held off on a further two acquisitions planned for Q4 2019 amid uncertainty over Brexit. (Its UK businesses include Kilimanjaro Live, Flying Music Group and ticketing company Gigantic.)

“Any cancellations of current events due to force majeure are fully covered by insurance”

DEAG had also predicted double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA for 2020; however, it now says, given the “corona crisis, it is currently impossible to provide a detailed outlook for the current year”. However, it assures investors that “any cancellations of current events, and those in advance sales, due to force majeure, are fully covered by insurance (including Covid-19) with one of the largest insurance groups worldwide.

“The first events that have incurred losses have already been assessed and paid for.”

More than 600 DEAG events, it adds, have already been postponed or cancelled.

Read IQ’s recent feature on the insurance implications of the coronavirus outbreak, as well insurance tips for event organisers, here.

The financials of a pandemic: Brokers talk coronavirus

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Spain's WeGow reports record 2019
    Spain’s Wegow reports record 2019

    Last year, live music start-up Wegow grew turnover by 135%, upped its presence in Latin America and opened a new Spanish HQ

  • Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CTS Eventim
    Successful start to 2019 for CTS Eventim

    Eventim's Q1 2019 results show growth in both revenue and earnings, while the company's financial performance has "accelerated" in Q2

  • Korean girl group Blackpink are the latest signing by UMG's Bravado
    Universal reports merchandise boom in 2019

    Universal Music Group, which owns Bravado, grew merch-related revenues by over 80% in the first nine months of 2019, amid a strong Q3 for the wider Vivendi group

  • Roman Velke, DEAG
    DEAG appoints Roman Velke as CFO

    The German promoter's new chief financial officer is tasked with continuing the good work of his predecessor, Ralph Quellmalz, who leaves on 1 April

  • Kiss, Rockavaria 2015, Global Concerts, DEAG
    DEAG cancels Rockavaria 2017

    Just one of the three festivals launched by DEAG in 2015 will go ahead this year, following the cancellation of Rock im Revier and now Rockavaria

Popular articles

news|23 Mar 2020

Live Events Coalition: US events biz calls for aid

news|24 Mar 2020

Sick Festivals: 300+ events now affected by coronavirus

feature|24 Mar 2020

A long road to recovery: Promoters in Asia talk Covid-19

news|23 Mar 2020

Big Hit releases BTS-themed Korean language course

news|23 Mar 2020

Covid-19 news in brief: 23–27 March

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC

 