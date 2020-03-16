FlexTicket aims to give festivalgoers peace of mind

Festicket's FlexTicket aims to reassure consumers anxious about coronavirus by offering flexible cancellation on ticket purchases until 30 April

With the coronavirus outbreak threatening to disrupt the summer festival season, Festicket has launched FlexTicket, a flexible cancellation policy that aims to give music fans “the confidence to book their next festival experience today”.

The initiative, says Festicket, enables its customers to take advantage of reduced prices for advance and earlybird tickets and packages while retaining peace of mind that they are protected against any changes in circumstance.

FlexTicket has the backing of more than 150 promoters and events worldwide, including Tomorrowland, Mad Cool, Bilbao BBK Live, Montreux Jazz Festival and Rock in Rio Lisbon, and runs until 30 April.

“We hope the FlexTicket policy will give festivalgoers the confidence and peace of mind to continue about their lives”

“This is a difficult time for people, communities and businesses all over the world,” says Festicket’s founder and CEO, Zack Sabban. “As uncertainty continues to grow, we wanted to find a way to ease these feelings among our fans and the wider festival-going community.

“We hope the FlexTicket policy will give festivalgoers the confidence and peace of mind to continue about their lives, planning the types of experiences they look forward to this summer.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.