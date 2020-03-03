UK’s Crockford Mgmt allies with US’s Friends at Work

The newly partnered companies aim to provide their respective rosters with artist management services on both sides of the Atlantic

London-based Crockford Management has announced a partnership with Los Angeles’ Friends at Work, founded by veteran artist manager Ty Stiklorius.

The new joint venture will see the companies pool their resources to provide their clients with management services worldwide, according to a launch announcement. The partnership stems from a meeting between Lily Crockford, Crockford Management partner and daughter of founder and CEO Paul, and Friends at Work’s president of management, Adina Friedman, at a Grammys event in LA last year.

Says Lily: “In a very competitive industry it’s hard to find people you both want to work with and trust. Crockford Management has always been an independent company, and that hasn’t stopped us having global success, but partnering with other managers who share our values and drive can only further benefit our roster.

“Upon meeting Adina I knew instantly that this was the kind of team that we could build something special with.”

“Partnering with other managers who share our values and drive can only further benefit our roster”

Crockford Management’s roster includes Mark Knopfler, Youngr, Rothwell, Wild Front and Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly, while Friends at Work represents the likes of John Legend, Lindsey Stirling, Raphael Saadiq and RuthAnne.

“We are so happy to be partnering with Crockford Management,” adds Friedman. “When I met Lily I realised we shared the same vision and was impressed by her experience with high-powered artists like Jessie J and Iggy Azalea.

“When it came time for us to find a partner on the other side of the Atlantic, I knew Crockford would be the perfect team to provide our clients the level of service to further set them up for global success.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.