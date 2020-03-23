Covid-19 news in brief: 23–27 March

Updated daily, a rolling list of coronavirus-related live music industry news and goings-on you might have missed

Monday 23 March

SeatGeek encourages donations for venues

Ticketing platform SeatGeek, whose SRO software is used by many leading UK theatres, has added functionality that enables audiences to ‘donate’ their tickets to closed venues.



Charlie Sefi, SeatGeek’s managing director for EMEA entertainment, explains: “This is a hugely challenging time for theatres and venues, who are dependent on ticket income. We are trying to support our clients in any way possible, helping them to appeal to theatregoers who have already purchased tickets to also support the arts at this time by donating the cost of the ticket back to the venue.

“If the majority of customers chose to support theatres and the arts by opting to refuse their refund, it would make a significant impact on a venue’s financial stability and its long term viability.”

Paradigm announces lay-offs – report

Paradigm Talent Agency CEO Sam Gores has told staff to expect temporary lay-offs of at least 100 people out of the agency’s 700 employees, Deadline reports.

“The call was an emotional one, we heard, and staff [were] told that every effort will be made to help those impacted with health insurance and other things. And the hope is that when the world is no longer on lockdown, people will find a place at the agency sometime in the near future,” writes Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jnr.

The agency was one of six companies, alongside Live Nation, AEG and agencies WME, UTA and CAA, to call for the postponement of all large-scale live events through the end of March.

SoundCloud partners with Twitch for livestreams

SoundCloud has announced a partnership with Twitter-owned livestreaming platform Twitch that will enable music creators to monetise their live broadcasts to fans.

“We’re partnering with Twitch so all SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud creators can start earning money from their Twitch streams by fast-tracking affiliate status,” reads the announcement. “Now, wherever you’re social distancing, you can still connect to millions of fans IRL and get paid for your work.”

In addition to live performances, Twitch streams “can open up new creative avenues through interactivity with chat; musicians on Twitch often host Q&A sessions with their fan communities, take live requests or even write songs based on chat feedback,” according to SoundCloud.

Isol-aid becomes Australia’s first Insta music fest

Isol-aid, “Australia’s first festival in the age of social distancing”, took place live on Instagram on 21–22 March.

Organised by Emily Ulman, Merpire (Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt) and Shannen Egan to raise funds and awareness for the industry charity Support Act, Isol-aid featured 74 acts, each of whom played a 20-minute set streamed live from their own Instagram accounts.

According to Guardian Australia, most artists pulled crowds of between 400 and 600, “including a bunch of other musicians, managers, label folk and promoters who were lighting up the comments with love hearts and applause emojis”.

