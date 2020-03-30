Covid-19 news in brief: 30 March–3 April

Updated daily, a rolling list of coronavirus-related live music industry news and goings-on you might have missed

Monday 30 March

Big three Oz promoters form corona taskforce

Australia’s three biggest live companies have formed a music promoters’ taskforce to call for government aid for small- and medium-sized businesses during the coronavirus shutdown.

In a letter to Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australasia, Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG, and Dion Brant and Susan Heymann, COO and MD, respectively, of Frontier Touring/Chugg Entertainment, say that while they “fully support the government’s ban on mass gatherings from a public health perspective”, the measures have hit the live sector particularly hard.

“This is not a letter asking for an industry package to support our own businesses,” write the four (although they stress that “overnight, we lost all revenue for at least the next six months”), “but for the people and businesses that we are unable to support during this time”.

They add: “As industry leaders we want to ensure the survival of the many small and medium-sized businesses that support our industry, so that we can continue to make a significant contribution to the Australian economy when we eventually emerge from this crisis.”

Leading UK venues to become hospitals

A number of music venues around the UK are being converted into temporary field hospitals, joining the ExCel Centre in London, Madrid’s Ifema and many other arenas, conference centres and large venues around the world.

Manchester’s 190,000 square foot Central Convention Centre, Birmingham’s 15,685-capacity National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus Centre (SECC) and the 74,500 Principality Stadium in Wales will all serve as hospitals.

The venues will accommodate between 1,000 and 5,000 hospital beds each, adding to ExCel’s 4,000.

Midem 2020 cancelled

The 2020 edition of music industry conference Midem has been cancelled. The event, scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 June in Cannes, France, will this year take the form of a digital conference, with livestreamed keynote sessions, talks, presentations and online speed meetings.

“In the rapidly-evolving context and with the various government guidelines on travel, public gatherings and home confinement, coupled with companies’ concerns for their staff, holding Midem in June is simply not possible,” comments Midem director Alexandre Deniot.

Midem is among a number of industry conferences to cancel or postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will return in its normal capacity from 1 to 4 June 2021.

Music Venue Trust’s £1m call to action

The UK’s Music Venue Trust has called on the music industry, the cultural sector and the UK’s most successful musicians to come together to create a £1 million ‘fighting fund’ to prevent the permanent closure of hundreds of grassroots music venues.

The Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Fund (GMVCF) will, says the association, give MVT the funding it needs to place its existing Emergency Response service on a crisis footing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Last year, Emergency Response Service prevented 91 closures in 12 months.

Donations to the Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Fund can be arranged by contacting Beverley Whitrick on beverley@musicvenuetrust.com or +44 (0)7809 155 388.

United We Stream expands to Manchester

Following Berlin’s example, Manchester, UK, has announced plans for its own ‘United We Stream’ initiative, with venues across the city, as well as artists’ homes and gardens, set to livestream music and other live performances every evening.

Launching next week at unitedwestream.co.uk, it is hoped United We Stream will benefit the city’s dormant night-time economy. The streams are free, but fans will be encouraged to make a donation in the form of a ‘virtual ticket’.

“I want to keep our vibrant music and entertainment scene active”, says Greater Manchester’s night czar, Sacha Lord. “Over the last few weeks, I have been contacted by many grassroots venues, bar owners, artists and freelancers, and the main thing I’ve heard is how difficult this period is and will be for them. Many of them are in dire financial straits and at risk of never recovering.

“Together with the GMCA [Greater Manchester Combined Authority], we have been working hard to create opportunities and hope for these people, and I am delighted to confirm that what started as an idea last week is now about to come to fruition.”

