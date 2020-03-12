Concert giants form global coronavirus taskforce

Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA have collectively recommended all major live events through the end of March are called off

Amid growing concerns over Covid-19, both major global concert promoters and the big four music agencies have put their names to a joint statement collectively recommending the postponement of all large-scale live events worldwide up to the end of March.

The statement – issued by Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA – reads: “The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff and the global community.

“The task force includes Michael Rapino (CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment), Dan Beckerman (President and CEO, AEG & Board Member, ASM Global), Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents), Rob Light (Managing Partner and Head of the Music Division, CAA), Marc Geiger (Partner and Head of Music, WME), Sam Gores (Chairman, Paradigm), Marty Diamond (Head of Global Music, Paradigm), and David Zedeck (Global Head Of Music, UTA).

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

More follows…

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.