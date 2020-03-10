Colosseum: Sziget unveils all-new immersive arena

The Colosseum, a circular, open-air arena, will feature acts including Honey Dijon, DJ Stingray and Chris Liebing at Sziget 2020

Hungary’s Sziget Festival has revealed the Colosseum, a brand new, open-air electronic music arena, for 2020.

The Colosseum, featuring a 360° design, central stage and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, will play host to electronic artists including Honey Dijon, DJ Stingray, Chris Liebing, Dr Rubinstein, Gerd Janson and La Fleur.

Other acts announced for this year’s Sziget, which is taking place from 5 to 11 August, include Calvin harris, Dua Lipa, the Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Major Lazer and Asap Rocky.

One of Europe’s largest festivals, over 530,000 festivalgoers attended the seven-day long event in 2019, which saw headline performances from Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Florence and the Machine, Martin Garrix, the 1975, Twenty One Pilots, the National and Macklemore.

In 2017, Sziget received backing from private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, becoming one of the first assets in the now-significant Superstruct portfolio.

Tickets for Sziget 2020 are available here, with a three-day tickets costing €209 (£183), a five-day pass priced at €279 (£244) and a seven-day ticket at €319 (£280).

