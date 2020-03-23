Big Hit releases BTS-themed Korean-language course

‘Learn Korean with BTS’, a series of educational videos teaching fans how to understand the band’s lyrics, is launching on K-pop social media platform Weverse

Big Hit Entertainment, home to K-pop superstars BTS, is launching ‘Learn Korean with BTS’, a series of videos dedicated to enabling global audiences to understand the band’s lyrics.

The release comes as many around the world are looking for new ways to pass the time, as they are confined to their homes or facing social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolling out on fan community platform Weverse tomorrow (24 March), ‘Learn Korean with BTS’ consists of three-minute videos teaching simple Korean grammar and expressions.

The episodes will be aired a total of 30 times, with the first three three episodes released at 5 a.m. (GMT) on 24 March, followed by one episode released every Monday at 12 p.m. All episodes will be free for anyone who is registered on Weverse.

“With the recent popularity of K-pop, the demand for learning Korean is increasing greatly”

Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute (KOLCI) participated in the development of the learning programme.

Big Hit plans to expand the venture to include educational content for other artists on its roster in the future.

“With the recent popularity of K-pop and other Korean cultural contents, the demand for learning Korean is increasing greatly, so we are planning Korean education contents to improve our accessibility,” reads a Big Hit press statement.

“We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathise with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of content.”

Big Hit works with artists including Tomorrow X Together and Lee Hyun.

