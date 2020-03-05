Arthur Awards 2020: All the winners

CAA’s Emma Banks and Live Nation’s Kelly Chappel were among those rewarded at the 2020 Arthur Awards on Thursday night

The 26th annual Arthur Awards, the live music industry’s equivalent of the Oscars, took place at London’s Sheraton Grand Park Lane hotel last night. The awards, which take place as part of the ongoing International Live Music Conference (ILMC), honoured the industry’s best and brightest across 11 awards categories.

The prizes were handed out during the Arthur Awards Winners’ Dinner, hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, who took to the stage in a full hazmat suit and gas mask emblazoned with the letters CAA across her back in hazard warning tape.

As the evening culminated with The Bottle Award, the unique industry achievement gong, Emma was invited back on stage to receive it, to loud applause and a standing ovation. “If I should say anything, it’s that we should all pick up the phone more,” she said. “You can’t have a relationship via text message or Whatsapp. We need to speak to each, to be more nice to each other.”

It was a successful night all round for CAA, as Summer Marshall won the Second Least Offensive Agent award.

Elsewhere, Live Nation’s Kelly Chappel took the best promoter gong, French festival Eurockéennes was crowned best festival, All Points East won best new event, London’s Roundhouse received the best venue award and Charly Beedell-Tuck from Solo Agency won the Tomorrow’s New Boss award, which recognises the industry’s most promising new business talent.

Notably, all Arthurs for individuals – the prizes for best assistant, professional services, new business talent, agent and promoter, as well as the Bottle award – went to women.

The full list of winners is below:

Venue (First Venue To Come Into Your Head)

Roundhouse, UK

Promoter (The Promoters’ Promoter)

Kelly Chappel, Live Nation

Festival (Liggers’ Favourite Festival)

Eurockéennes, France

Agent (Second Least Offensive Agent)

Summer Marshall, CAA

Production Services (Services Above and Beyond)

Showsec

Professional Services (Most Professional Professional)

Tina Richard, T&S Immigration Services

New Gig on the Block (New Event)

All Points East, UK

Assistant (The People’s Assistant)

San Phillips, Kilimanjaro Live

Ticketing (The Golden Ticket)

Ticketmaster

New Business Talent (Tomorrow’s New Boss)

Charly Beedell-Tuck, Solo

The Bottle Award

Emma Banks, CAA

Prior to the Arthurs, ILMC head Greg Parmley presented two special ILMC Medal of Honour awards for longstanding service to the organisation. Production manager Bill Martin and agenda consultant Allan McGowan were both invited to the stage. “Bill is nothing short of a magician,” Parmley said, “He juggles set design, lighting, stands, stages, and a hundred other elements to make the conference and this dinner happen every year.”

And speaking of McGowan, he said, “Across two decades, Allan has been a central figure in all of ILMC’s panels, putting hundreds of them together. And for ten years, his role as associate editor on IQ was instrumental in the magazine’s growth.”

