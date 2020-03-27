All Points East 2020 cancelled

The 2020 edition of AEG’s All Points East is the latest festival to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic

AEG has announced the cancellation of its London festival All Points East, which was due to take place across two weekends in May.

The 40,000-capacity festival, which has taken place for the past two year’s in London’s Victoria Park, was this year set to be headlined by Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Massive Attack, Bombay Bicycle Club and the Kooks, with a final headliner yet to be announced.

Other acts scheduled to appear at the 2020 event included Loyle Carner, Caribou, Thom Yorke, Iggy Pop and the Wombats.

“Following the daily escalating developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled. The decision was made following a constant review of recent government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event,” reads a statement from organisers.

As well as the ongoing “enforced period of social isolation” in the UK, the government has announced that emergency services will not be available to support major events. Organisers say they are conscious not to cause “any distraction” for the country’s national health service.

“We have a responsibility to our staff, fans, event workers, suppliers and sponsors and for this reason, we felt compelled to seek answers to all our questions before making this final decision. However, safety always comes first and what is happening across the world clearly takes precedent and there was simply no alternative.”

Fans will be contacted by the ticketing company they bought from about the refund process. Organisers urge fans to get in touch with ticketers directly if they have not heard anything by 9 April.

All Points East, which won the New Gig on the Block Award (best new event) at this year’s Arthur Awards, debuted in 2018 to a “phenomenal” response, after AEG was awarded a five-year exclusive on the use of east London’s Victoria Park. It follows a similar format to AEG’s successful BST event in Hyde Park, combining two weekends of music with a BST-style free-to-access midweek offering.

The All Points East team “will be back with plans for 2021 shortly”.

