AEG, ASM Global partner with Cirque du Soleil

The partnership will bring Cirque du Soleil family entertainment touring shows to AEG and ASM Global venues around the world

Live entertainment powerhouse AEG and venue operator ASM Global have formed a multi-year partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

The deal brings Cirque du Soleil’s touring shows to AEG and ASM Global venues, which include the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London and 4,350-capacity Mercedes Platz in Berlin (AEG), and ASM’s Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai (17,000-cap.), P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland (15,000-cap.), Sydney’s ANZ Stadium (83,500-cap.), the SSE Arena, Wembley in London (12,500-cap.) and the in-the-works Gateshead Quays in Newcastle, UK (12,500-cap.).

“Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is truly pleased to announce this partnership that promises extensive touring possibilities across the world and more opportunities for current and future fans alike to experience Cirque du Soleil’s one-of-a-kind productions,” says Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“We are excited to partner with Cirque du Soleil to bring the very best in live family entertainment to consumers around the world”

“AEG and ASM Global have built a strong portfolio of advanced venues that allow us to push further our artistic creativity and innovative vision to present state-of-the-art creations that have never been seen before. This partnership is part of our greater live entertainment offering.”

AEG president and CEO Dan Beckerman adds: “We are excited to partner with Cirque du Soleil to bring the very best in live family entertainment to consumers around the world. Cirque du Soleil’s iconic shows continue to be in strong demand across the globe and this partnership will bring new immersive entertainment to passionate fans of all generations.”

The result of a mega-merger between AEG’s venue management arm AEG Facilities and Onex-owned SMG, ASM Global operates over 300 facilities worldwide.

