fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Team Mumford, Peter Rudge confirmed as ILMC keynotes

Artist manager Peter Rudge is ILMC’s Breakfast Meeting interview, with Ben Lovett, Adam Tudhope and Lucy Dickins forming Future Forum’s Team Mumford & Sons keynote

By Anna Grace on 13 Feb 2020

Team Mumford, Peter Rudge confirmed as ILMC keynotes

(L to R) Adam Tudhope, Lucy Dickins and Ben Lovett make up Team Mumford & Sons


Legendary artist manager Peter Rudge and Team Mumford & Sons and  have been announced as the keynote speakers at this year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC) in March.

The ILMC Breakfast Meeting (Wednesday 4 March) this year features two titans of the artist management game, as Dire Straits manager Ed Bicknell sits down to interview Peter Rudge, whose roster has included the Who, the Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Duran Duran, Madness, Ray Davies, Anastacia, James, Imelda May and Ball & Boe.

The Futures Forum keynote, taking place on the final, youth-focused day of the conference on 6 March, will see Team Mumford & Sons interviewed by Radio X DJ John Kennedy. Founding band member and venue owner Ben Lovett will be joined by manager Adam Tudhope (Everybody’s) and booking agent Lucy Dickins (WME) to reflect on Mumfords’ journey from banjo-plucking west London folkies to global superstars.

The ILMC Breakfast Meeting features two titans of the artist management game

Elsewhere across the ILMC conference schedule, guest speakers include CAA co-head Emma Banks, UTA’s head of global music David Zedeck, Live Nation’s executive president of international touring Phil Bowdery and SVP Marketing Jackie Wilgar, Book My Show CEO Ashish Hemrajani, AEG President and CEO Alex Hill, Oak View Group co-chair Jessica Koravos and O2’s head of sponsorship Gareth Griffiths.

Last year’s Breakfast Meeting saw the Who’s Roger Daltrey take to the stage to discuss the band’s beginnings, crooked managers and his oft-strained relationship with Pete Townshend, whereas the inaugural Futures Forum keynote featured double grammy winner Dua Lipa talking about the challenges faced by women in the industry, alongside her father, Dugi.

ILMC takes place at the Royal Garden Hotel and The Baglioni Hotel in Kensington from 3 to 6 March. The invitation-only event sells out annually, with 1,200 delegates from over 60 markets attending the main conference, and a total of around 2,000 professionals expected at ILMC events across the week.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|12 Feb 2020

“Back to the bad old days”: UK crews face Brexit backlash

news|10 Feb 2020

CMA pauses StubHub/Viagogo merger

news|10 Feb 2020

Modern Sky streams festivals for housebound fans

news|10 Feb 2020

Eventim UK appoints John Gibson as MD

news|10 Feb 2020

Paradigm invests in UK sync specialist Pitch & Sync

Index logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Security Operations ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time36,500

Talent CoordinatorDICE

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerTEG | MJR

Bristol, UKFull TimeTBC

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

 