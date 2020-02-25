Paradigm promotes four to agent

Len Chenfeld and Brittany Miller have been promoted to agent in Paradigm’s music division

Paradigm has announced four agent promotions across its New York and Los Angeles offices, including two within its music division.

New music agent Len Chenfeld began his career at APA, later opening his own agency, Modern Sound Entertainment. He joined Paradigm in 2018 as a coordinator in the music division, working with clients including Zedd, Skrillex, Oliver Tree and Whethan. His own roster includes Joe Kay, KennyHoopla, Rebūke, Ritt Momney, Soulection, TOKiMONSTA, Y2K, and Yung Bae.

“We welcome these talented colleagues to our agent ranks, and we look forward to their many contributions”

Brittany Miller, who has also been promoted to an agent in the music division, joined Paradigm in 2014 through the New York office of AM Only, which merged into Paradigm in 2017. She worked as an assistant and later coordinator to agent Alan Gary, working with clients including 4B, Audien, Bingo Players, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and SAYMYNAME.

Elsewhere, promotions were made in the motion picture literary and talent departments, with Melisa Baloglu and Ryan Theobalt becoming agents.

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Melisa, Len, Brittany and Ryan, which reflect not only the hard work, tenacity and passion they bring each day as client advocates, but also their commitment to our values as a company,” comments Paradigm CEO and founder Sam Gores.

