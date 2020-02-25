fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Paradigm promotes four to agent

Len Chenfeld and Brittany Miller have been promoted to agent in Paradigm’s music division

By Anna Grace on 25 Feb 2020

Paradigm promotes four to agent

Paradigm music agents Miller (left) and Chenfeld


Paradigm has announced four agent promotions across its New York and Los Angeles offices, including two within its music division.

New music agent Len Chenfeld began his career at APA, later opening his own agency, Modern Sound Entertainment. He joined Paradigm in 2018 as a coordinator in the music division, working with clients including Zedd, Skrillex, Oliver Tree and Whethan. His own roster includes Joe Kay, KennyHoopla, Rebūke, Ritt Momney, Soulection, TOKiMONSTA, Y2K, and Yung Bae.

“We welcome these talented colleagues to our agent ranks, and we look forward to their many contributions”

Brittany Miller, who has also been promoted to an agent in the music division, joined Paradigm in 2014 through the New York office of AM Only, which merged into Paradigm in 2017. She worked as an assistant and later coordinator to agent Alan Gary, working with clients including 4B, Audien, Bingo Players, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and SAYMYNAME.

Elsewhere, promotions were made in the motion picture literary and talent departments, with Melisa Baloglu and Ryan Theobalt becoming agents.

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Melisa, Len, Brittany and Ryan, which reflect not only the hard work, tenacity and passion they bring each day as client advocates, but also their commitment to our values as a company,” comments Paradigm CEO and founder Sam Gores.

“We welcome these talented colleagues to our agent ranks, and we look forward to their many contributions.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|24 Feb 2020

DTD’s Karolina Hansen joins Live Nation Sweden

feature|24 Feb 2020

Wee will rock you: Scotland market report

news|25 Feb 2020

All Things Live acquires Sweden’s Big Slap

news|24 Feb 2020

Protests disrupt opening of Chile’s Vina del Mar Festival

news|24 Feb 2020

Australian promoter the Van Egmond Group joins TEG

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Security Operations ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time36,500

Talent CoordinatorDICE

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerTEG | MJR

Bristol, UKFull TimeTBC

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

 